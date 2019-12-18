Nezperce holds off Kamiah’s late charge
KAMIAH — The Nezperce girls were down by three after the first quarter Dec. 10, but outscored Kamiah 11-0 during the second and went on to win 35-28 behind Kayden Horton (13 points) and Caitlyn Cronce (12). For Kamiah, Mya Barger scored 12.
Up next, Kamiah (0-7) will host Clearwater Valley for the annual Upriver Rampage, which tips at 6 p.m. Thursday.
SJB scores first win
COTTONWOOD —With 14 points from Jade Prigge and 11 from Lexi Currier, St. John Bosco beat Highland 39-25 last Thursday, Dec. 12.
Up next, SJB (1-4) is set to host Timberline Thursday, Dec. 19, with the JV boys at 6:30 p.m. and varsity girls to follow.
SRHS to host Victory
RIGGINS — The Salmon River girls (4-2 overall) visited Council after the print deadline Dec. 17. They are set to host Victory Charter at 3 p.m. MT Saturday, Dec. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.