RIGGINS — Victory Charter came out gunning with 18 first quarterr points — all on shots from the floor, including a couple of three-pointers — but the Salmon River girls took charge of the contest during the second.
SRHS went on to win, 62-40.
“It was a pretty fast-paced game,” Savages coach Paula Tucker told the Free Press. “We were able to get some points in transition and then the girls did a great job of picking apart Victory’s defense in the half court.”
Tucker pointed to Avery Jones‘s rebounding (9 boards) as one spark, in addition to defensive play by Lotus Harper (8 steals) and Emily Diaz (12 rebounds and 5 assists). Harper finished with a game-high 17 points, and Diaz scored 13 for a double-double. Sofie Branstetter (14 points) Jordyn Pottenger (10) also scored double-figures for SRHS.
“We have not been 100 percent healthy yet but I still see each player growing in skill and confidence,” Tucker said. “Practice is a challenge with only six players, but I’m pleased with what the girls are doing at this point in the season. Hopefully they can all come back from the break healed, healthy and hungry.”
Next, Salmon River (6-2, 1-1 Long Pin Conference) has home games Jan. 9 against Cascade, with the girls at 6 p.m. MT and the boys at 7:30 p.m. MT.
GHS sweeps all three at Nyssa (Ore.) Tournament
The Grangeville girls put up three wins before the holidays Dec. 19-21 at Nyssa, Ore. GHS beat host Nyssa 54-31, Liberty Charter 47-14 and Payette 55-24.
Next, GHS (9-2) is set to host McCall this Saturday, Jan. 4.
CV overpowers Potlatch
For their second league win of the season, the Clearwater Valley girls beat Potlatch 51-41 on Dec. 21. The Rams were led in scoring by Kaitlyn Mangun (17 points) and Shada Edwards (16).
Next, CV (3-5, 2-3 Whitepine League) visits Timberline Jan. 7.
