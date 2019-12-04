Pottenger lifts SRHS
RIGGINS — Jordyn Pottenger scored 16 points and the Salmon River girls broke out of a 15-all halftime tie to beat Orofino 44-30 on the last night of play before Thanksgiving break, Nov. 26.
Emily Diaz also scored double-digits with 13.
The Savages put together an 11-3 run during the third quarter and outscored Orofino 18-12 during the fourth.
Up next, Salmon River (3-0) is set to visit Orofino for a rematch Thursday night, Dec. 5. This doubles as the season opener for the SRHS boys. On Saturday, Dec. 7, Salmon River’s varsity teams are set to host different opponents, with the boys to play non-league Castleford at 4:30 p.m. MT and the girls to play their Long Pin Conference opener against Tri-Valley at 6 p.m. MT.
Deary rallies past St. John Bosco
DEARY — The St. John Bosco girls put up a tough test for Deary during their Nov. 26 road game.
Though the Mustangs prevailed 39-36 in the end, the Patriots shot out to a 10-4 lead and still held a 26-22 edge through the third quarter. Jade Prigge led SJB with 10 points.
Next, St. John Bosco (0-2, 0-2 Whitepine League) is set to host Highland at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12.
