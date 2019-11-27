NEZPERCE — Salmon River’s roster of six proved more than a match for the five Nezperce players who scored during the Savages’ 37-32 road win last Saturday, Nov. 23.
Salmon River’s Lotus Harper led all scorers with 20 points, and was nearly equaled by Nezperce’s Caitlyn Cronce (18).
Salmon River led 17-9 after one quarter and extended that lead to 10 points by halftime.
Nezperce closed the gap during the third quarter and tied it at 32-all during the fourth, according to the Lewiston Tribune.
Earlier in the week, Nezperce beat St. John Bosco 42-26 and Salmon River beat Highland 56-19.
Up next, Salmon River (2-0) is set to visit Orofino on Dec. 5. SRHS was set to host Orofino after the Free Press printed on Nov. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.