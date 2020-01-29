RIGGINS — A week after Tri-Valley all but locked up the No. 1 seed for the upcoming District III girls basketball tournament in New Meadows, the Salmon River girls tightened their grip on second place in the Long Pin Conference.
Early in the week, four SRHS girls scored double-digits in a 42-24 win at Garden Valley: Lotus Harper (12 points), Sofie Branstetter (10), Jordyn Pottenger (10) and Emily Diaz (10).
Then, last Saturday night, the Savages tagged Council 57-27 on the strength of 22 points by Lotus Harper and double-digits from Sofie Branstetter (14) and Emily Diaz (13).
The Long Pin Conference’s 1AD2 District III tournament begins Feb. 4, and while the seedings depend on results of games this Friday, Salmon River’s likeliest playoff scenario is to begin at 7:30 p.m. MT Feb. 4 against Garden Valley at Meadows Valley High School. That night will also feature the No. 4 seed against the No. 5, at 6 p.m. MT — mostly likely between Cascade and Council.
The 4-5 winner will play No. 1 in the second round at 6 p.m. MT Feb. 6 at MVHS. An eliminator between first-round losers will follow at 7:30 p.m. MT.
Consolation play continues at 6 p.m. MT Feb. 8, and the district title game is set for 7:30 p.m. MT that night.
The consolation final is at 6 p.m. MT on Feb. 11, with the winner of that game on to a play-in at 3 p.m. Feb. 15 in Grangeville against a District II hopeful.
The Whitepine League’s 1AD2 District II tournament runs Feb. 6-12 at Lapwai.
