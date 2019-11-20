Salmon River’s girls basketball season ended with a second place finish last February, as standout Chevelle Shepherd lifted SRHS with point totals in the mid-to-high 20s.
“She hid a lot of our weaknesses,” coach Paula Tucker said. “Replacing her, we have six players on the roster who all have to step up.”
“I’m just excited to see what this group can do,” she added. “We’ll have ugly games when we get throttled, but it’ll make them all the better.”
Lotus Harper — Salmon River’s second-leading scorer as well as a high-volume rebounder a year ago — returns as one of several headliners aiming to lead the Savages back to the top of the Long Pin Conference.
Harper played nearly every minute during the tournament, as did Jordyn Pottenger and Emily Diaz, who provided versatile defense, rebounding and a bit of scoring while anchoring the starting rotation.
Also back are Sofie Branstetter and Alethea Chapman, who played 15-20 minutes per game: Branstetter in the paint, Chapman badgering an opposing scorer all over the floor.
Tucker is looking for the sixth — Avery Jones — to gain confidence as a rebounder who can score on put-backs.
In league play, the Tri-Valley girls put up effective opposition last season and, like SRHS, they won a couple of games during the state volleyball tournament this fall. “They’re probably the top team in the league this year,” Tucker said of Tri-Valley, “and they have pretty much all of their volleyball players out for basketball.”
