St. John Bosco has 12 games scheduled in the Whitepine League’s lower division this season, the first of which was a 42-26 loss to Nezperce last Friday night. The team visited Deary Nov. 26.
Up next, St. John Bosco (0-1) is scheduled to visit Logos Dec. 2 followed by a trip to Kendrick Dec. 3.
SJB’s boys — JV only — play on basically the same schedule as the varsity girls this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.