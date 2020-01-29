With the regular season coming to a close, the Whitepine League girls basketball playoff picture is clearing up — but with games still to be played this week, several scenarios are still in play for the 1A upper division District II tournament Feb. 4-11 at LCSC Activity Center.
Lapwai (10-0 WPL) holds the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. Prairie (7-2) had three league games left at press time, having lost only the two against Lapwai in league play.
PHS swept next-best Genesee (6-4), so even if those teams’ records end up level, the head-to-head games would break the tie in Prairie’s favor. Therefore, Lapwai’s Jan. 24 win over Genesee — the Bulldogs’ fourth league loss — if combined with any PHS win over Troy, CV or Potlatch this week, or any Genesee loss — would clinch the No. 2 seed for Prairie. The Pirates have previously beaten all three, so their likeliest playoff scenario is to play in the first round’s middle game, 6 p.m., against No. 7 Kamiah (1-10).
The Kubs were boxed out of the No. 6 position by their loss at Potlatch (2-8) last Saturday, Jan. 25. In same stroke, the Loggers stayed in contention for the No. 5 slot; they’d have to beat both Prairie and Genesee this week.
Clearwater Valley is, along with Troy, most likely to play in the 4-5 matchup at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 4. No. 6 faces No. 3 at 7:30 p.m. that night.
The tournament continues Feb. 5, with an elimination game at 4:30 p.m. and state qualification games featuring first round winners at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Eliminators are scheduled Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Advancements are scheduled Feb. 11. The district final, with both teams on to state, tips off at 7:30 p.m. The consolation final is 6 p.m. that night, with the winner on to a Feb. 13 regional.
