Grangeville zaps Moscow
GRANGEVILLE — After playing essentially to a draw for three quarters, the GHS basketball girls polished off a 39-28 win over Moscow Jan. 4 — and with that, the Bulldogs won two of the their three meetings with the Bears this season.
After Moscow pulled ahead late in the third quarter, Abbie Frei sank a three-pointer from the right wing side for a 27-26 lead at the break. The Bulldogs capitalized with a post-up and another jumper by Madalyn Green (10 points), followed by a tough rebound and jumper by Addisyn Vanderwall (13) with about a minute remaining. Grangeville’s defensive effort during the same stretch held Moscow to two points — a single press break layup — resulting in a double-digit victory.
Early in the game, after Moscow tied at 6-6, Vanderwall had put GHS ahead with consecutive scores, posting up for an inbounds set and, an instant later, converting a pass from Frei, who came up with a steal under the GHS goal. Vanderwall scored again for what had been Grangeville’s largest lead, 18-10, making a jump shot despite a foul about three minutes into the second quarter.
Next, Grangeville visits Kellogg Jan. 13 and St. Maries Jan. 14, then hosts Council at 6 p.m. Jan. 17.
Kamiah turns Loggers rally aside
KAMIAH — With resolute defense, Potlatch held KHS to seven points during the first six minutes of the fourth quarter, inflicting a drought on the Kubs that spanned more than four minutes while the Loggers cut a 37-21 Kubs lead down to six points, 39-33.
But Mariah Porter and Laney Landmark (18 points) answered, and the Kamiah basketball girls closed out the contest with a mix of foul shots and fast break hoops, starting with Porter’s pair of free throws with 1:40 left in the game. The Kubs went on to win by nine, 46-37.
Earlier in the game, Kamiah jumped out to a 5-0 lead and extended that advantage to 11 points, 17-6, on a bonus free throw by Ashlyn Schoening. Schoening pushed it to 12 during the second quarter with a jump shot she scored despite a foul, then to 14 with a second-chance basket just before the third quarter expired.
Porter nudged the lead to 16, 37-21, with a three-pointer early in the fourth.
Earlier in the week, Kamiah beat Kendrick 46-40 on double-digit scoring by Landmark (15), Schoening (12) and Porter (10).
CV smokes Logos
KOOSKIA — Senior night for Shada Edwards (16 points) on Friday night, Jan. 6, saw the Clearwater Valley basketball girls win in a rout as Taya Pfefferkorn (22 points) and Trinity Yocum (11) boosted the Rams past Logos, 55-23.
Earlier in the week, Lapwai beat CV 79-35 despite 19 points including five three-pointers by Edwards.
Prairie lights up Genesee
GENESEE — Kristin Wemhoff (21 points), Lexi Schumacher (19) and Riley Enneking (11) carried the Prairie basketball girls past Genesee 74-36 on Jan. 6, when the Pirates ran over the Bulldogs with transition offense fueled by Wemhoff’s 10 steals and 11 assists.
Earlier in the week, Prairie overcame a 26-15 halftime deficit to beat Kendrick 51-50 on top scoring from Lexi Schumacher (20 points) and Kristin Wemhoff.
Deary clobbers Patriots
CRAIGMONT — Undefeated Deary shut out all but three of the St. John Bosco girls during a 49-17 win Jan. 6 at Highland High School, but Sarah Waters (9), Julia Wassmuth (6) and Rachel Sonnen (2) all scored baskets for the Patriots.
Salmon River douses Highland
CRAIGMONT — Raney Walters (12 points), Rylee Walters (12) and Taylor Ewing (10) all scored double-figures for SRHS as the Salmon River basketball girls beat Highland 48-15 on Monday night, Jan. 9.
