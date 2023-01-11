Grangeville zaps Moscow

GRANGEVILLE — After playing essentially to a draw for three quarters, the GHS basketball girls polished off a 39-28 win over Moscow Jan. 4 — and with that, the Bulldogs won two of the their three meetings with the Bears this season.

