Prairie holds off Kamiah, reaches district title game
LEWISTON — Early in the second quarter of the Whitepine League’s second semifinal game, the Kamiah basketball girls held a four-point lead and soon nicked Prairie forward Tara Schlader’s fourth personal foul. But what could have become a wobbly moment for the Pirates turned in their favor, as PHS outscored the Kubs 15-1 going into halftime, establishing a 26-16 lead on the way to a 40-34 victory on Saturday night, Feb. 4.
At the pivotal moment, Prairie’s Kristin Wemhoff scored back-to-back baskets, first tying the contest at 15-all, then seizing the lead the Pirates would never relinquish.
Wemhoff ended with 15 points, having scored 12 during the first half.
The Kubs trailed by 15 at the end of the third quarter, but when KHS put together a late charge, Wemhoff was again the one to blunt it, pushing the lead back to 11 points, 40-29. The Kubs reduced it to a two-possession game during the final 90 seconds, partly on a late three-pointer by freshman Emma Krogh, who led all scorers with 18 points, including a 10-for-12 night at the free throw line.
Next, Prairie advanced to play Lapwai for the district title at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Lewiston High School. Kamiah beat Genesee 52-37 in an elimination game Monday night, Feb. 6, and advanced to play Troy at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at LHS. On Saturday, Lapwai beat Potlatch 75-17 to reach the final, and, on Monday, Troy beat Potlatch 50-33 to avoid elimination.
Clearwater Valley takes Troy to the wire
LEWISTON — Having fallen to Kamiah 60-14 earlier in the week, the Clearwater Valley basketball girls met Troy for an elimination game during the second round of the Whitepine League’s district tournament. Trailing by five at halftime, and with foul trouble piling up, the CV girls finished the contest with two players on the floor — one of whom, Shada Edwards, sank a last-second three-pointer with a hand in her face that lifted the final score to one point, 40-39.
“Shada thought she got fouled on that last shot,” coach Darren Yocum said afterward.
Had it gone to overtime, the Rams would have faced a precarious five minutes, as both Edwards and Trinity Yocum — the only two CV players who hadn’t already fouled out — had each picked up a fourth personal foul during the final minute of regulation.
After Yocum called timeout with 29 seconds left, the Rams, down by two points and playing for time, had Seasha Reuben give her fifth with 22 seconds left, Kashlynn Funderberg give hers with 17 to go, and Taya Pfefferkorn give hers with less than six remaining.
Troy made only two of the late free throws, but those proved enough to hold off CV’s late charge.
CV finished the season with a 6-15 overall record.
Grangeville routs St. Maries
GRANGEVILLE — Four Bulldogs scored double-digits Monday night, Feb. 6, as GHS beat St. Maries 56-27 during the first round of the Central Idaho League’d district tournament. The Bulldogs never trailed and led by 11, 15-4, after a pair of free throws by Addi Vanderwall (14 points) late in the first quarter.
Grangeville’s lead stood at 12, 27-15, at halftime, after Madalyn Green (12) plucked an offensive rebound and shot it in for two.
Back-to-back baskets late in the third quarter by Caryss Barger (10) made it a 22-point game, 42-20. It stood at 28, 51-23, after Mattie Thacker (12) scored a jump shot during the fourth.
With the win, GHS reached the district title game, to be played at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at GHS. The Bulldogs will face Kellogg, which beat Orofino 37-29 on Monday night.
Kendrick reaches D2 district final
LAPWAI — Having knocked out Highland on Friday night, Feb. 3, with a 33-17 victory, the St. John Bosco basketball girls ran into top-seeded Kendrick Monday night, Feb. 6, and fell to the Tigers, 50-18. Julia Wassmuth scored 10 points for St. John Bosco, which will play Nezperce in an elimination game at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at Lapwai. Kendrick plays Deary for state qualification at 7:30 p.m. that night.
Salmon River sees Cascade twice
NEW MEADOWS — The Salmon River basketball girls beat Cascade 51-38 on Feb. 2 to earn a shot at Long Pin Conference district tournament top seed Council; Council prevailed 67-40 on Feb. 4, and Cascade beat Tri-Valley in an elimination game that day to secure a rematch against SRHS. The tournament continued with the Salmon River-Cascade rematch followed by the Council-Garden Valley title game after the press deadline on Feb. 7.
