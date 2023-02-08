Prairie holds off Kamiah, reaches district title game

LEWISTON — Early in the second quarter of the Whitepine League’s second semifinal game, the Kamiah basketball girls held a four-point lead and soon nicked Prairie forward Tara Schlader’s fourth personal foul. But what could have become a wobbly moment for the Pirates turned in their favor, as PHS outscored the Kubs 15-1 going into halftime, establishing a 26-16 lead on the way to a 40-34 victory on Saturday night, Feb. 4.

