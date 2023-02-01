Pirates double up Kamiah

COTTONWOOD — Lexi Schumacher (19 points) and Kristin Wemhoff (19) powered the Prairie basketball girls past Kamiah 54-25 on Thursday night, Jan. 26. Logan Landmark scored seven for KHS. The Pirates led 9-0 before Laney Landmark scored for Kamiah, and led by double-digits after Wemhoff broke away with a steal for a layup with 2:30 left in the first quarter. A series of baskets by the Landmark sisters trimmed Prairie’s lead from 16 points, 20-4, to 10, 23-13, late in the second quarter, but Prairie closed out the first half with a run that restored the lead to 16, 29-13.

