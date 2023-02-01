COTTONWOOD — Lexi Schumacher (19 points) and Kristin Wemhoff (19) powered the Prairie basketball girls past Kamiah 54-25 on Thursday night, Jan. 26. Logan Landmark scored seven for KHS. The Pirates led 9-0 before Laney Landmark scored for Kamiah, and led by double-digits after Wemhoff broke away with a steal for a layup with 2:30 left in the first quarter. A series of baskets by the Landmark sisters trimmed Prairie’s lead from 16 points, 20-4, to 10, 23-13, late in the second quarter, but Prairie closed out the first half with a run that restored the lead to 16, 29-13.
COTTONWOOD — Tara Schlader (23 points), Kylie Schumacher (16), Kristin Wemhoff (13) and Lexi Schumacher (11) led an 81-17 Prairie girls basketball win over Troy on Jan. 24. Outscoring the Trojans 23-2 during the first quarter and 27-7 during the second, Prairie had 50 points at halftime.
KAMIAH — Logan Landmark (12 points), Emma Krogh (12) and Karlee Skinner (14) all turned in double-digit totals for the KHS basketball girls, who beat Genesee 60-16, chiefly on the strength of a surge that wrapped up the first half after Genesee closed an early lead down to nine points, 21-12. Kamiah responded with 14 points in a row: a layup by Mariah Porter assisted by Ashlyn Schoening, a three-pointer by Emma Krogh assisted by Kelsee Hunt, Skinner’s fourth triple of the first half, and two three-pointers by Landmark, the second of which beat the halftime buzzer.
TROY — Trinity Yocum (16 points) scored the team-high total as Troy prevailed 51-37 on Jan. 28.
Grangeville clobbers St. Maries
GRANGEVILLE — Caryss Barger (13 points), Abbie Frei (13) and Addi Vanderwall (10) all scored double-figures as the GHS basketball girls cemented the top seed for their upcoming district tournament, improving to 5-0 in Central Idaho League play by beating St. Maries 58-21 on Jan. 28. The Bulldogs outscored St. Maries 24-4 during the first quarter.
Deary tags St. John Bosco
DEARY — Leading 17-6 after one quarter, the Deary basketball girls posted a shutout during the second quarter of a 44-16 win over St. John Bosco. Julia Wassmuth and Sarah Waters scored six points apiece.
Nezperce thwarts St. John Bosco
CRAIGMONT — Sarah Water (13 points) and Julia Wassmuth (12) had the high totals for the St. John Bosco basketball girls on Jan. 24, but Nezperce prevailed 54-31.
COTTONWOOD — Tara Schlader (24 points), Kristin Wemhoff (20) and Lexi Schumacher (20) lifted Prairie to an 85-24 win over Potlatch on Jan. 27. Leading by 19 after one quarter, Prairie outscored Potlatch by 20 points, 22-2, during the second.
Council tops Salmon River
NEW MEADOWS — Rylee Walters (26 points) and Madison Pottenger (10) scored the high totals for Salmon River as Council ran away with a 65-43 win on Jan. 27.
Nezperce holds off Salmon River
NEW MEADOWS — Raney Walters (nine points) scored the team-high for the Salmon River basketball girls, but Nezperce prevailed 35-27 on Jan. 30.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.