Kamiah's Logan Landmark photo

Kamiah's Logan Landmark drew the first of two early fouls from Grangeville's Madalyn Green on this play; she made both free throws, which were the Kubs' first points during what became a 53-45 Kamiah win Monday night, Jan. 23.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

Kubs complete season sweep of Grangeville

KAMIAH — Having beaten the girls basketball Bulldogs 44-40 in December, Kamiah finished off a season sweep of Grangeville with a 53-45 win Monday night, Jan. 23.

