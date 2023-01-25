Kubs complete season sweep of Grangeville
KAMIAH — Having beaten the girls basketball Bulldogs 44-40 in December, Kamiah finished off a season sweep of Grangeville with a 53-45 win Monday night, Jan. 23.
Grangeville’s Madalyn Green (19 points) had the high score, individually, despite missing much of the first quarter after Kamiah’s Logan Landmark and Laney Landmark (15 points) drew two quick fouls against her.
GHS guard Caryss Barger (11 points) countered with a three-pointer that had the Bulldogs ahead, 7-2, with about six minutes left in the first.
Kamiah scored the next 13 points in a row, with Mariah Porter (16 points) sinking a three-pointer then a pair of foul shots to tie it at 7-7. Then Porter put the Kubs ahead with a jump shot off a pass from Laney Landmark. Reesa Loewen followed with a three-pointer late in the first quarter, then Ashlyn Schoening opened the second-quarter scoring with a free throw. Laney Landmark then scored a layup off of a steal.
The Kubs’ lead grew to eight, 22-14, when Laney Landmark made a three-pointer off a setup from Emma Krogh, who turned a post-entry pass from Loewen into a crisp triangular play with a kick-out to Landmark in the left corner.
Grangeville drew within three early in the third, which Barger opened with a three-pointer. The Kubs then extended their lead once again, with two-high full-court pressure from Schoening and Laney Landmark feeding a frenzy of GHS turnovers. Kamiah’s lead grew to 10, 31-21, on a triple by Karlee Skinner, then reached 12 of a pair of foul shots by Schoening, then grew to 14, 37-23, when Logan Landmark scored off an inbound set play.
Grangeville narrowed it to seven before the end of the third quarter, then pulled ahead: with a basket by Green off a pass from Addi Vanderwall, a trey by Mattie Thacker, a second-chance score by Green, who tracked the rebound of her own initial miss all the way from the right block to the left block, and a traditional three-point play by Barger, who nicked Skinner’s second foul while scoring a jump shot, then canned the and-one free throw. The Bulldogs surge took the score from 39-30, Kamiah, to 40-39, Grangeville, with about six minutes left in the contest.
It took the Kubs several tries to crack that lead, misfiring on a one-and-one opportunity, then missing after Porter came up with a steal. After another steal by Laney Landmark, KHS called time-out with the score unchanged and 4:25 to go. Out of that time-out, the Kubs set a screen on left wing for Porter, who appeared to weigh another option as she paused before squaring up and draining the go-ahead three.
Grangeville then tied it at 42-42 as Green posted up for two. Kamiah then pulled ahead for good with another pair of foul shots by Porter. Laney Landmark extended that to 46-42 with a brilliant finish off a long outlet pass from Porter, who had come up with a defensive rebound. Then Logan Landmark came up with a steal, after which Grangeville traded foul shots for time during the last two minutes of the game.
With about a minute remaining, Thacker lifted GHS back within three, scoring a pull-up jumper from about 10 feet away during a rare break of Kamiah’s press — but that one stood as the last shot Grangeville made.
The Kamiah girls hadn’t swept their series against Grangeville since the 2012-13 regular season.
Kamiah routs Logos
MOSCOW — A 16-0 shutout during the second quarter propelled the KHS basketball girls to a 55-19 win over Logos last Saturday, Jan. 21. Laney Landmark scored a team-high 14 points, and Mariah Porter added 10.
Prairie smashes Troy
TROY — Kristin Wemhoff (22 points) and Lexi Schumacher (12) scored double-figures as the Pirates beat Troy 56-21 and nudged their record to 9-2 in Whitepine League games so far this season. Having watched their JV squad shut Troy out 35-0 in a half-game beforehand, the PHS varsity outscored Troy 21-0 during the first quarter.
GHS advances league record to 5-0
GRANGEVILLE — For their fifth Central Idaho League win of the season, the girls basketball Bulldogs posted 25 steals and doubled up Kellogg 51-25 on Friday night, Jan. 20. Caryss Barger scored a team-high 12 points.
Potlatch tops Clearwater Valley
KOOSKIA — Shada Edwards (20 points) boosted the Clearwater Valley basketball girls, but Potlatch won 73-27 on Friday night, Jan. 20.
Bulldogs run past Orofino
GRANGEVILLE — The girls basketball Bulldogs chewed up Orofino’s midcourt game with 25 steals during a 52-32 win over the Maniacs last Thursday night, Jan. 19. Mattie Thacker (16 points) and Caryss Barger (16) scored double-digits. Grangeville led by 20 points at halftime after assembling a 17-2 run during the second quarter.
Prairie defense mauls Kubs
KAMIAH — After playing the visitors to an 8-8 tie during the first quarter, the KHS basketball girls got outscored 24-4 during the second quarter on Jan. 19, when Prairie’s trap defense began to bite. After halftime, the Kubs cut into that 32-12 halftime lead, but PHS won by 15 points, 53-38.
Prairie’s Kristin Wemhoff (14 points), Kylie Schumacher (10) and Lexi Schumacher (10) all scored double-digits, and Kamiah’s Emma Krogh (9) was the Kubs’ top scorer.
Grangeville torches Council
GRANGEVILLE — A 57-46 win over Council Jan. 17 at GHS featured three girls basketball Bulldogs with double-digit scoring: Caryss Barger (22 points), Madalyn Green (12) and Abbie Frei (10). Grangeville staked out most of its margin of victory during the first quarter, outpacing the visitors 21-13 in the early going.
Kendrick stays unbeaten in WPL lower division
KENDRICK — A 62-18 win over the St. John Bosco basketball girls put Kendrick at 5-0 in the Whitepine League’s lower division, as the Tigers held the Patriots without a double-digit scorer. Julia Wassmuth scored a team-high nine points during the game on Jan. 17.
Lapwai blitzes Prairie
COTTONWOOD — Fast starts to the first and third quarters by the visiting Wildcats locked the Prairie basketball girls out of the contest Jan. 17, during which a share of the Whitepine League’s No. 1 district tournament seed was at stake. Lapwai completed a sweep of the league games, prevailing 62-29. Kristin Wemhoff scored a team-high 16 points for PHS.
