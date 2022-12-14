Lapwai slips past Prairie

LAPWAI — A last-second three-pointer turned a close contest against Prairie in Lapwai’s favor, 52-50, on Tuesday night, Dec. 6, when Skylin Parrish sank the Pirates’ previously perfect Whitepine League record.

