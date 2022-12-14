Lapwai slips past Prairie
LAPWAI — A last-second three-pointer turned a close contest against Prairie in Lapwai’s favor, 52-50, on Tuesday night, Dec. 6, when Skylin Parrish sank the Pirates’ previously perfect Whitepine League record.
Having trailed by four after one quarter, the PHS basketball girls pulled ahead 27-23 before halftime and clung to a 38-37 lead through three quarters. The Pirates inched ahead during the fourth only for Parrish to upend their late narrow lead at the buzzer.
Prairie’s Kristin Wemhoff led all scorers with 23 points, and Tara Schlader added 16.
Bulldogs beat Moscow, levels record
MOSCOW — A big night for posts Madalyn Green (21 points) and Adalei Lefebvre (15) lifted the Grangeville basketball girls over Moscow 59-57 on Dec. 10, and with the win, the Bulldogs evened their season record at 4-4. After Moscow tied the score, according to the Lewiston Tribune, Green’s rebound gave GHS a second chance at the offensive end, and Lefebvre’s hoop with six seconds left proved the game-winner.
KAMIAH — A 21-0 first quarter run put the Kamiah girls ahead to stay Dec. 10 against Logos, as KHS scored more during the first frame than the visitors put up in the entirety of the contest, which the Kubs won 62-15. Laney Landmark tallied 16 points and Ashlyn Schoening added 14 for Kamiah.
Lefebvre powers GHS over McCall
GRANGEVILLE — After building a 26-24 halftime lead, the GHS basketball girls extended that to three points, 35-32, then matched McCall point-for-point during the fourth quarter to notch a 46-43 home win on Thursday night, Dec. 8. Adalei Lefebvre notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, according to the Lewiston Tribune, and Mattie Thacker added 12 points.
KENDRICK — The host Tigers outscored the Clearwater Valley basketball girls 42-19 during the first half on Monday night, Dec. 12, and prevailed 71-39 over the Rams. Shada Edwards scored a game-high 20 points for CV, including six three-pointers.
Two Rams score double-digits at Potlatch
POTLATCH — Shada Edwards (11 points) and Taya Pfefferkorn (10) scored double-figures on Dec. 9, but the host Loggers used an 18-4 run during the second quarter to build toward a 54-25 win over the Clearwater Valley basketball girls.
Tuesday night rivalry week prelude pushed back
KAMIAH — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, two nights before the teams renewed their rivalry with the annual Upriver Rampage Dec. 8 at Clearwater Valley, the Rams’ girls basketball trip to Kamiah was called off. The game has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 22 at KHS.
