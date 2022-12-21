Wemhoff, Schlader, Schumacher trio powers Prairie
POTLATCH — Tara Schlader (18 points), Kristin Wemhoff (17) and Lexi Schumacher (16) paced the Prairie basketball girls to a 64-42 win over the Loggers Monday night, Dec. 19. Wemhoff and Schlader also had 10 steals apiece, according to the Lewiston Tribune, which also noted Wemhoff’s 11 assists made it a triple-double night for her. The Pirates took a 21-12 lead during the first quarter and extended it each frame after that.
Landmark, Krogh carry Kamiah
GENESEE — Laney Landmark (12 points) and Emma Krogh (10) helped the Kamiah basketball girls reverse a 10-point deficit to beat Genesee 55-45 last Saturday, Dec. 17.
The host Bulldogs had raced out to a 14-4 lead, but the Kubs rallied ahead with a 15-3 run during the second quarter, building a narrow lead which they extended after halftime.
Kamiah holds off Grangeville
GRANGEVILLE — A close contest came down to foul shots by Kamiah’s Laney Landmark, which lifted the Kubs over the Bulldogs 44-40 on Dec. 13.
KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley basketball girls led by 10 early and beat Troy 44-39 last Saturday, Dec. 17, in part on the strength of 14 points from Shada Edwards, as well as 10 rebounds by Trinity Yocum. Troy trimmed the early lead to one, 17-16, at halftime, but the Rams matched their opponents’ scoring during the third quarter and extended the lead during the fourth.
NEZPERCE — The hosts on Dec. 13 overcame top scoring by St. John Bosco’s Julia Wassmuth (11 points) to win 35-23, with Nezperce’s record improving to 1-2 in Whitepine League lower division play, while the Patriots remained in search of a league win this season.
Cascade overcomes Salmon River
CASCADE — Cascade’s basketball girls overcame an 11-point night by Salmon River’s Raney Walters, surging ahead during the third quarter on the way to a 33-31 win on Dec. 15.
