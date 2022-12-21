Wemhoff, Schlader, Schumacher trio powers Prairie

POTLATCH — Tara Schlader (18 points), Kristin Wemhoff (17) and Lexi Schumacher (16) paced the Prairie basketball girls to a 64-42 win over the Loggers Monday night, Dec. 19. Wemhoff and Schlader also had 10 steals apiece, according to the Lewiston Tribune, which also noted Wemhoff’s 11 assists made it a triple-double night for her. The Pirates took a 21-12 lead during the first quarter and extended it each frame after that.

