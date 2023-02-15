Grangeville takes district title, opens 2A tourney with Cole Valley
GRANGEVILLE — After a three-pointer by Abbie Frei (11 points), the GHS basketball girls led Kellogg 10-4 during the first quarter on Wednesday night, Feb. 8. After Kellogg pulled ahead during the second quarter, Frei made another three-pointer, tying the contest at 13-all off a pass from Adri Anderson. But after a timeout with less than four minutes left in the first half, Grangeville outscored Kellogg 11-2 going into the break, starting with a half-court trap that embarrassed Kellogg’s top scorer.
Bringing the ball across the timeline, Grangeville guard Caryss Barger (11 points) funneled Tigers junior Macy Jerome (15 points) toward the left boundary, and toward Addi Vanderwall (11 points); the GHS freshmen then pressured Jerome into a weak pass, which floated directly to Mattie Thacker, who scored a fast break layup that re-tied the contest at 17s.
Kellogg immediately struck back to regain the lead, but a foul shot by Vanderwall, a hoop by Madalyn Green (14 points), and three quick scores by Barger put GHS ahead at halftime, 26-19, on the way to a 52-35 final, as Kellogg’s posture crumbled under foul trouble during the third quarter.
With the win, Grangeville advanced to the 2A state tournament to be held Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 16-18, at Bishop Kelly High School in Boise. The Bulldogs, ranked No. 6, open at 2 p.m. MT Feb. 16 against third-seeded Cole Valley, which put No. 1 Melba to a tough test during that district tournament last week. Both Cole Valley and Melba beat Grangeville during a road trip the Grangeville girls made at the start of this season.
Win or lose, Grangeville will play either Soda Springs or Ambrose on Friday; with a win Thursday, the Bulldogs would play in the semifinal at 5 p.m. MT, or with a loss, would face elimination at noon MT on Friday. With at least one win during the first two rounds, Grangeville would earn a Saturday game, against one of Ririe, West Side, Declo or Melba.
Prairie breaks past Kamiah
LEWISTON — Having played a near-perfect game against the Pirates earlier in the tournament, the Kamiah basketball girls won the opening tip on Thursday night, Feb. 9, and worked their first possession for exactly the shot they wanted: a triple-try Karlee Skinner put up from her sweet spot on left wing, where the Kubs found her open after a series of sharp passes through the high post.
But Prairie ended up scoring first, working one for their own three-point shooter, Lexi Schumacher, who put PHS ahead 3-0 on the way to an 8-0 lead, an 18-5 first quarter and a 53-42 Pirates win. Kristin Wemhoff (15 points), Kylie Schumacher (14) and Tara Schlader (10) all scored during Prairie’s opening surge, with Kamiah’s Logan Landmark breaking the Pirates press for two after a Kubs timeout with 4:37 left in the first.
After trailing by 15, the Kubs closed the gap to 10, 22-12, with a pair of foul shots by Emma Krogh (15 points). During the third quarter, the Kubs twice more narrowed the lead to 10, on hoops by Laney Landmark, making it 29-19, and Mariah Porter, making it 33-23. But Prairie made the next basket each time, and grew the lead to 16 during the fourth quarter. Three late three-pointers by Krogh narrowed it a bit at the end.
Kamiah finished 17-7 overall.
With the win, Prairie advanced to the 1AD1 state tournament this Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 16-18, at Columbia High School in Nampa. PHS holds the No. 2 seed behind district and Whitepine League champion Lapwai; the Pirates open at noon MT Feb. 16 against Greenleaf Friends.
Win or lose, Prairie will play either Raft River or Liberty Charter on Friday. With a Thursday win, the Pirates would play in the semifinal at 5 p.m. MT Feb. 17, or with a loss would face elimination at noon MT. With at least one win during the first two rounds, Prairie would earn a third game on Saturday, against one of Grace, Oakley, Lakeside or Lapwai.
LEWISTON — Laney Landmark (13 points) lifted the Kamiah basketball girls to the last round of the Whitepine League’s district tournament as the Kubs knocked out Troy 48-28 on Feb. 8. The Kubs carried a 24-15 lead into halftime, Karlee Skinner having made three three-pointers during the second quarter, according to the Lewiston Tribune.
LAPWAI — The Whitepine League’s lower division will be represented at the 1AD2 state tournament by No. 1 Deary and No. 3 Kendrick, Kendrick having beaten St. John Bosco during the first round of the district tournament and having then beaten Deary during the district title game.
The St. John Bosco basketball girls fell to Nezperce during elimination play Feb. 9, when Morgan Wemhoff (14 points) and Brianna Branson (12) overmatched the scoring by Julia Wassmuth (10) on the way to a 40-25 final score.
The Patriots finished 4-13.
Salmon River washed out by Cascade
NEW MEADOWS — Having beaten Cascade earlier in the Long Pin Conference’s district tournament, the Salmon River girls faced Cascade again during elimination play Feb. 7, and fell 37-33. The Savages finished with a 5-11 overall record.
