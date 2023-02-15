Grangeville takes district title, opens 2A tourney with Cole Valley

GRANGEVILLE — After a three-pointer by Abbie Frei (11 points), the GHS basketball girls led Kellogg 10-4 during the first quarter on Wednesday night, Feb. 8. After Kellogg pulled ahead during the second quarter, Frei made another three-pointer, tying the contest at 13-all off a pass from Adri Anderson. But after a timeout with less than four minutes left in the first half, Grangeville outscored Kellogg 11-2 going into the break, starting with a half-court trap that embarrassed Kellogg’s top scorer.

