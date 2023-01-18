Kamiah notches sweep of Troy
KAMIAH — Laney Landmark (14 points) and Karlee Skinner (12) scored the high totals for the KHS basketball girls, as the Kubs booked a 60-31 win — their 10th overall this season — last Saturday, Jan. 14. Laney Landmark and Logan Landmark scored the first six points of the contest and Troy trailed 11-2 before rallying within four, 15-11, by the end of the first quarter.
Skinner opened the second quarter with a three-pointer and Mariah Porter pushed the Kubs lead to 11, 24-13, with a triple later in the period. Kamiah’s lead narrowed to eight, then grew to 12 on a buzzer-beater by Kelsee Hunt just before halftime.
Another triple by Skinner during the third quarter made the Kamiah lead 21 points, 39-18.
Grangeville blows out St. Maries
ST. MARIES — Leading at halftime by 22 points, 33-11, the Grangeville basketball girls went on to beat the host Lumberjacks 50-22 last Saturday, Jan. 14. Abbie Frei (13 points), Caryss Barger (12) and Madalyn Green (11) scored double-digits for GHS.
MOSCOW — The Prairie basketball girls outscored Logos 90-17 last Saturday night, Jan. 14, with Kristin Wemhoff (31), Lexi Schumacher (18), Tara Schlader (15) and a total of nine scorers in on the ransacking of the winless Knights. The Pirates outscored the hosts 25-1 during the first quarter and never allowed more than six in a frame.
Genesee holds off Clearwater Valley
GENESEE — A win for the Clearwater Valley basketball girls on Saturday, Jan. 14, would have put them in a tie with Genesee at four wins apiece in the Whitepine League standings, but the host Bulldogs held off the Rams 51-32 with double-digit scoring totals from three players. CV’s Shada Edwards (14 points) and Trinity Yocum (12) as the Rams held within five, 14-9, through the first quarter.
Grangeville evens record, wins league opener
KELLOGG — Mattie Thacker (15 points) and Caryss Barger (11) scored double-figures as the road-tripping Bulldogs beat Central Idaho League newcomer Kellogg in the Grangeville basketball girls’ first CIL game of the season last Friday, Jan. 13. Leading by eight after one quarter, 17-9, GHS pressed on to a 54-37 victory and improved to 7-7 overall.
LAPWAI — Mariah Porter (9 points) had Kamiah’s high total on a night the Kubs found host Lapwai in strong form, as the Wildcats ran off a 17-2 start to the contest and pushed on to a 53-20 Whitepine League win last Thursday night, Jan. 12.
Prairie smokes Clearwater Valley
KOOSKIA — Kristin Wemhoff (20 points) and Tara Schlader (18) carried the Prairie basketball girls to their season’s 10th overall win — and their sixth Whitepine League win — with a 65-29 jaunt Thursday night, Jan. 12, at Clearwater Valley. CV’s Shada Edwards scored a game-high 22 points, as the Rams ran six players against one of the WPL’s deepest squads.
Patriots post up Highland
CRAIGMONT — Sarah Waters (16 points) and Julia Wassmuth (14) had the large share of the hoops the St. John Bosco basketball girls scored last Thursday night, Jan. 12, when the Patriots beat Highland 37-19 for their season’s first win in the Whitepine League’s lower division.
Kendrick fends off Grangeville JV
KENDRICK — With a pair of varsity league games on the road slated later in the week, the Grangeville basketball JV girls stood in Jan. 10 at Kendrick, where the Tigers prevailed 44-26. Kinzley Adams (14 points) scored double-digits for GHS, but the hosts led by 15 points after one quarter, 21-6.
