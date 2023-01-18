Kamiah notches sweep of Troy

KAMIAH — Laney Landmark (14 points) and Karlee Skinner (12) scored the high totals for the KHS basketball girls, as the Kubs booked a 60-31 win — their 10th overall this season — last Saturday, Jan. 14. Laney Landmark and Logan Landmark scored the first six points of the contest and Troy trailed 11-2 before rallying within four, 15-11, by the end of the first quarter.

