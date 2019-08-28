GRANGEVILLE — About 10 minutes into the 2019 Bulldog girls soccer season, junior Naomi Connolley broke behind the Kellogg defense and smashed a shot past the Wildcat keeper for what proved the winning goal Monday, Aug. 26.
Grangeville went on to that first game 3-0.
About three minutes after she scored, Connolley broke past Kellogg’s defense once again, only to have one of her feet kicked out from under her, sidelining her for much of the rest of the first half.
Grangeville — which has only 14 on the roster this fall — was able to keep most of the possession and played much of the first half on Kellogg’s end of the field.
Grangeville’s second goal came in the 21st minute, with foreign exchange sophomore Elsa Israelson making a long run from midfield through the arc above the penalty spot before unleashing her shot from perhaps 15 yards out.
The second half saw less energy from both sides, but most of the chances belonged to the Bulldogs, who capitalized with corner kick that turned into an own goal in the 74th minute.
Last fall, unbeknownst to the Free Press, the Idaho Statesman had named Connolley to its annual all-state soccer teams.
