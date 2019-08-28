With 14 out for the girls soccer squad this fall, Grangeville coach John Cuffe sees a good season ahead.
“We lost a couple to different things, but we gained two others, including a very strong foreign exchange student, Elsa Israelson, who can really help us in the midfield,” Cuffe said. “The girls are a good, athletic group.”
Among Grangeville’s returners, Naomi Connolley, who played forward or defense situationally last fall, drew the most attention from opponents. Cuffe will deploy her much the same way this season.
“Naomi appears quite healthy,” Cuffe said. “She played through injury last year. Like any other sport, you need to figure out what the other team does, and there were a couple of teams who were really watching Naomi. There’s only so many things we can do, but we want to make sure we’re not conceding goals. There were times last year we made it too hard on ourselves by conceding goals we shouldn’t have.”
Mia Rioux featured prominently in Grangeville’s midfield last fall, and will be there again.
Talia Brown returns to the goalkeeper position. “She did so well, and she really appears to enjoy it,” Cuffe said. “She has a very good attitude, and that helps all the girls. She’s quite a comedian.”
Grangeville has scheduled 14 dates so far, most of which are against fellow Intermountain League teams, having begun the season Aug. 26 against Kellogg. Their next home game is Aug. 29 against McCall. Their first home game is Aug. 31 at Priest River – the team that ended Grangeville’s 2018 season, 2-1, at the district tournament.
