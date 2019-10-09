With two games left in their regular season — and with the district tournament set to begin next Monday in Coeur d’Alene — the Grangeville soccer girls picked up two key wins last week. Both were by shutout.
Grangeville’s Mia Rioux tallied what proved the game-winning goal shortly after halftime last Friday, Oct. 4, against Bonners Ferry.
GHS went on to win 5-0, as Baeli Kinsley scored about five minutes after Rioux and Naomi Connolley notched three more.
With St. Maries in town on Saturday, GHS won 8-0 as Connolley scored five times. Elsa Israelson (2) and Kim Kaschmitter also scored.
Coming — Grangeville is set to visit Kellogg on Friday, Oct. 11, and to host Timberlake on Saturday, Oct. 12.
The District I-II playoffs begin Monday, Oct. 14. The tournament will conclude Oct. 18-19, with the top two finishers advancing to the 3A state tournament to be held Oct. 24-26 at Vallivue High School.
