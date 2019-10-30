Girls soccer: Grangeville notches historic win at state

CALDWELL — A team in Grangeville’s league — Intermountain powerhouse Coeur d’Alene Charter — won its fourth consecutive state title. The Bulldogs aimed to prove they can hang with other 3A playoff teams — and they did.
Two of the three teams the Grangeville girls faced last week won against these state tournament first-timers, but the Bulldogs secured a win for their record books.
Coach John Cuffe told the Free Press he felt they could well have had a second win during the three day playoff Oct. 24-26 at Vallivue High School, but also said he was proud of the team’s showing.
Cuffe told the Free Press the girls gave their best effort and that it showed the team needs to have more than 15 players out next fall.
Grangeville tested Sun Valley Community School 2-0, mainly on the strength of sophomore goalkeeper Talia Brown, who booked an IHSAA record 45 saves during the tournament.
Earlier in the tournament, Weiser eventually turned a favorable wind into a 6-1 blowout during the opener. The GHS girls carried a 1-1 tie into halftime and went on to find their competitive distance behind the rest of the field is less than imagined.
As Swedish sophomore Elsa Israelson tracked play near midfield following a corner kick, a bad clearance by Weiser let her stride into an open shot, which she delivered from 25 yards.
In consolation play last Friday, Grangeville overpowered Kimberly 4-2. With wind at their backs, Grangeville sent numerous long outlet passes ahead — frequently too far for junior forward Naomi Connolley or senior forward Alleyna Edmondson to chase down.
Grangeville broke through after a hand ball; having scored the only GHS goal against Weiser, Israelson placed her free kick against Kimberly high under the crossbar for 1-0.
Kimberly equalized a few minutes later, but Grangeville made it 2-1 out of a scramble in front which followed from the sixth in a series of corner kicks from the GHS left side.
Israelson took them all.
The third led to a chance for Edmondson, which was deflected high and wide off the left post. The fourth was turned away. The fifth curled on goal, and was kept out by the keeper.
For a moment, the sixth corner kick simply vanished — but not from all those who piled up, scrumming near the six-yard line. Grangeville advanced with it as a group; Connolley finished it off.
Late in the first half, sophomore midfielder Mia Rioux converted sophomore defender Jordan Click’s throw-in.
Kimberly closed within a goal after halftime, but Rioux sealed it with a 25 yard free kick.
Earlier in the tournament, Weiser had used its bench to wear Grangeville’s players out, and on Saturday, Sun Valley worked the Bulldogs to exhaustion. But on Friday, perhaps sensing the time had come to make their mark in school history, the GHS girls made the last half-hour all their own.
Cuffe told the Free Press the win sends a signal to everybody that Grangeville means to go to state and win, including to players who are thinking about joining next year.
Against Sun Valley, one of Grangeville’s best scoring chances came right at the end of the first half, as Connolley dribbled into striking distance. But there was not much of a shot to be had against Sun Valley’s defenders — who pushed out to the midfield line for much of the game on account of their team’s near-continuous possession.
Grangeville finished 9-9.
