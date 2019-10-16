COEUR D’ALENE — A single-elimination Monday, Oct. 14, halved number of teams still in the running, with the District I-II boys and girls soccer playoffs set to continue this Friday and conclude Saturday, Oct. 19.
The Grangeville girls entered the postseason with the tournament’s third seed and pushed past Priest River, 5-2, on two goals by Elsa Israelson and one apiece by Taylor Bransford, Naomi Connolley and Alleyna Edmondson.
“They played like they’ve played all season,” coach John Cuffe said. “They stayed calm and did their jobs.”
During the last week of their regular season, the GHS girls beat Kellogg 6-0 on the road, with three goals by Naomi Connolley and one apiece by Baeli Kinsley, Mia Rioux and Jordan Click. Against Timberlake last Saturday, GHS fell behind and trailed throughout; Timberlake went on to win that game 7-3.
The win over Priest River sets a rematch against No. 2 seed Timberlake, which beat Kellogg 3-1 during the first round.
The Grangeville girls (7-6) will play Timberlake at 6 p.m. Friday in Coeur d’Alene. With a win, they’d play at 2 p.m. Oct. 19 and would advance to state.
