KUNA — The Grangeville girls played their hearts out, but Melba's quartet of Kate Clark (16 points), Jordan Dayley (13), Kortney Trappett (12) and Hallie Arnold (12) proved too much to overcome on the first day of the 2A tournament, Feb. 20. Melba won, 56-43, outscoring GHS 20-10 at the foul line, 24-9 from the three-point line, and 25-17 off turnovers.
Trailing 30-18 after Melba worked the first possession of the third quarter for a three-pointer, Grangeville surged within six, 32-26, on free throws by Camden Barger, a two-pointer by Zoe Lutz, and a jumper by Bailey Vanderwall. Melba countered with a couple of threes late in the third, and carried a 45-30 lead to the fourth.
Earlier in the game, Colby Canaday had put GHS ahead 16-14 with an open triple off a skip pass from Megan Bashaw; Canaday scored nine during the first half and finished the game with 10. Barger totaled 12.
Next up for Grangeville is a 1:15 p.m. MT consolation game against New Plymouth, which fell to Soda Springs 49-30 in the first game of the tournament.
Prairie girls rally past Raft River
NAMPA — Madison Shears (13 points) led the Prairie girls back from a two-point halftime deficit to a 45-35 win over Raft River during the first game of the 1AD1 girls state basketball tournament Feb. 20 at Columbia High School.
With the win, Prairie is on to play Grace in the semifinal round at 6:15 p.m. MT Feb. 21.
Salmon River surges past Lighthouse Christian
NAMPA — The Salmon River girls beat Lighthouse Christian 47-38 during the first game of the 1AD2 basketball tournament Feb. 20 at Nampa High School. With the win, SRHS is on to play Rockland during the semifinal round at 1:15 p.m. MT Feb. 21.
Girls state tournament brackets fully seeded (Feb. 19)
With play-ins finished up statewide last Saturday, the Idaho High School Activities Association has up-to-date, complete state tournament brackets available online at idhsaa.org/basketball.
These show the times, opponents, possibilities and results for all six of the state girls basketball tournaments sanctioned by the IHSAA.
Grangeville girls face Melba at 3 p.m. MT Thursday at Kuna
The Grangeville girls are “on to state” as District I-II champions. Grangeville’s 2A state tournament begins with District III runner-up Melba at 3 p.m. MT Thursday, Feb. 20, at Kuna High School.
Prairie girls face Raft River at 1:15 p.m. MT Thursday at Columbia
Lapwai beat the Prairie girls 54-43 for the District II title last Tuesday, Feb. 11, but the Pirates are on to play at the 1AD1 state tournament this week. PHS opens against District IV top seed Raft River at 1:15 p.m. MT Thursday, Feb. 20, at Columbia High School in Nampa.
Salmon River girls face Lighthouse at 1:15 p.m. MT at Nampa High School
The Salmon River girls’ shot at the 1AD2 state tournament opens against District IV top seed Lighthouse Christian at 1:15 p.m. MT Thursday, Feb. 20, at Nampa High School.
