NAMPA — Prairie is back in the championship game again.
The Pirates trailed through much of the contest at Columbia High School Friday night, Feb. 21, but when they started making shots, the Grace girls puckered. Down four, 40-36, Prairie turned the game around with a 9-0 run. The first basket of that run may have been the toughest, as PHS had bricked the front end of two sets of bonus free throws with about 2:45 left in the fourth quarter. Ellea Uhlenkott broke through with a layup off a pass from India Peery, whose shot had been blocked. But Peery was first to the loose ball and Uhlenkott was wide open — and it was essentially all Pirates after that.
Coming out of a time out, Prairie's press produced bonus free throws, with Uhlenkott tying the game at 40-all with 1:55 to go. Peery followed up with a three-pointer, and Ciara Chaffee took a charge with about 54 seconds left. That led to free throws for Madison Shears, who totaled a team-high 20 points, who pushed the lead to 45-40 with 42 seconds remaining.
Grace cut it back to one possession, 45-42, but Shears put it out of reach with a foul shot with 17 seconds left.
Shears had booked nine of Prairie's 19 during the first half, but Grace had carried a 22-19 lead to the break. It would have been six, 22-16, if not for a late triple by Uhlenkott off a pass from Peery.
Uhlenkott was injured late in the game; her availability for Prairie's title shot Saturday morning, Feb. 22, was unknown when the Free Press spoke with coach Lori Mader after the game.
"I think in the fourth quarter what changed the game was when we ran a play and got a three in the corner from Madison," Mader said. "I think it tightened up their shorts. The kids were clutch. It's what we've worked for, for four months. They played hard — not just one kid, all of them. They got up and down the floor, and I was super proud of them."
The Pirates will face Whitepine League and District II champion Lapwai for the state title at 11:30 a.m. MT Feb. 22 at the Ford Idaho Center.
New Plymouth ends Bulldogs' run (Feb. 21)
KUNA — "We started off great," Grangeville girls basketball coach Michelle Barger told the Free Press after New Plymouth ended her team's season 42-39 Feb. 21. "They made a run. We made some runs. And then we'd black out — forget to block out, or forget to play defense, or forget to move our feet. By far we are the better team, but they executed and we didn't. It comes down to make shots or miss shots, and they made shots, and we missed some shots we should have made."
Grangeville's consolation semifinal began with a 9-0 run in which the GHS girls shut out New Plymouth during the first quarter. New Plymouth answered with a 10-3 run and took a 16-16 tie to halftime. Grangeville pushed back out to a 7-point advantage, with Camden Barger converting a layup-and-one to make it 27-20. That followed similar three-point plays by Zoe Lutz and Bailey Vanderwall.
New Plymouth trimmed it to three by the end of the third quarter, then crept ahead, 40-38, on a press break layup during the final minute of the game.
That hoop proved decisive, though a free throw by Macy Smith with less than 30 seconds remaining took the contest down to the very last shot — a three-point bid by Barger that would have tied the score had it gone in.
Rockland knocks Salmon River (Feb. 21)
NAMPA — Rockland beat the Salmon River girls 44-28 during the 1AD2 semifinal Feb. 21 at Nampa High School. With the loss, SRHS is on to play Long Pin Conference league and district champion Tri-Valley during the trophy round at 11 a.m. MT Feb. 21.
During the second quarter, Lotus Harper scored seven of her team-high 12 points, powering SRHS to 15-13 halftime lead. Emily Diaz scored eight of her 10 points during the second half, but Rockland piled up 21 during the fourth quarter to secure a spot in the 1AD2 championship game.
Melba clips Grangeville (Feb. 20)
KUNA — The Grangeville girls played their hearts out, but Melba's quartet of Kate Clark (16 points), Jordan Dayley (13), Kortney Trappett (12) and Hallie Arnold (12) proved too much to overcome on the first day of the 2A tournament, Feb. 20. Melba won, 56-43, outscoring GHS 20-10 at the foul line, 24-9 from the three-point line, and 25-17 off turnovers.
Trailing 30-18 after Melba worked the first possession of the third quarter for a three-pointer, Grangeville surged within six, 32-26, on free throws by Camden Barger, a two-pointer by Zoe Lutz, and a jumper by Bailey Vanderwall. Melba countered with a couple of threes late in the third, and carried a 45-30 lead to the fourth.
Earlier in the game, Colby Canaday had put GHS ahead 16-14 with an open triple off a skip pass from Megan Bashaw; Canaday scored nine during the first half and finished the game with 10. Barger totaled 12.
Next up for Grangeville is a 1:15 p.m. MT consolation game against New Plymouth, which fell to Soda Springs 49-30 in the first game of the tournament.
Prairie girls rally past Raft River (Feb. 20)
NAMPA — Madison Shears (13 points) led the Prairie girls back from a two-point halftime deficit to a 45-35 win over Raft River during the first game of the 1AD1 girls state basketball tournament Feb. 20 at Columbia High School.
With the win, Prairie is on to play Grace in the semifinal round at 6:15 p.m. MT Feb. 21.
Salmon River surges past Lighthouse Christian (Feb. 20)
NAMPA — The Salmon River girls beat Lighthouse Christian 47-38 during the first game of the 1AD2 basketball tournament Feb. 20 at Nampa High School. With the win, SRHS is on to play Rockland during the semifinal round at 1:15 p.m. MT Feb. 21.
Girls state tournament brackets fully seeded (Feb. 19)
With play-ins finished up statewide last Saturday, the Idaho High School Activities Association has up-to-date, complete state tournament brackets available online at idhsaa.org/basketball.
These show the times, opponents, possibilities and results for all six of the state girls basketball tournaments sanctioned by the IHSAA.
Grangeville girls face Melba at 3 p.m. MT Thursday at Kuna
The Grangeville girls are “on to state” as District I-II champions. Grangeville’s 2A state tournament begins with District III runner-up Melba at 3 p.m. MT Thursday, Feb. 20, at Kuna High School.
Prairie girls face Raft River at 1:15 p.m. MT Thursday at Columbia
Lapwai beat the Prairie girls 54-43 for the District II title last Tuesday, Feb. 11, but the Pirates are on to play at the 1AD1 state tournament this week. PHS opens against District IV top seed Raft River at 1:15 p.m. MT Thursday, Feb. 20, at Columbia High School in Nampa.
Salmon River girls face Lighthouse at 1:15 p.m. MT at Nampa High School
The Salmon River girls’ shot at the 1AD2 state tournament opens against District IV top seed Lighthouse Christian at 1:15 p.m. MT Thursday, Feb. 20, at Nampa High School.
