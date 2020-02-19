Girls state tournament brackets fully seeded
With play-ins finished up statewide last Saturday, the Idaho High School Activities Association has up-to-date, complete state tournament brackets available online at idhsaa.org/basketball.
These show the times, opponents, possibilities and results for all six of the state girls basketball tournaments sanctioned by the IHSAA.
Grangeville girls face Melba at 3 p.m. MT Thursday at Kuna
The Grangeville girls are “on to state” as District I-II champions. Grangeville’s 2A state tournament begins with District III runner-up Melba at 3 p.m. MT Thursday, Feb. 20, at Kuna High School.
Prairie girls face Raft River at 1:15 p.m. MT Thursday at Columbia
Lapwai beat the Prairie girls 54-43 for the District II title last Tuesday, Feb. 11, but the Pirates are on to play at the 1AD1 state tournament this week. PHS opens against District IV top seed Raft River at 1:15 p.m. MT Thursday, Feb. 20, at Columbia High School in Nampa.
Salmon River girls face Lighthouse at 1:15 p.m. MT at Nampa High School
The Salmon River girls’ shot at the 1AD2 state tournament opens against District IV top seed Lighthouse Christian at 1:15 p.m. MT Thursday, Feb. 20, at Nampa High School.
