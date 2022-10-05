Grangeville Bulldogs (GHS) logo

OROFINO — Colyn Goeckner notched three scores — all on runs — and piled up 137 rushing yards on 11 carries last Friday night, Sept. 30. That was partly due to Grangeville’s offensive line, as blockers including Troy Benefield had strong nights against the depleted hosts. Adding in a touchdown run by Clay Weckman and two touchdown passes from Cody Klement to Carter Mundt, the Bulldogs beat Orofino 40-0 and moved one step closer to securing a playoff spot.

“We kind of made it hard on our kids for this game,” Bulldogs head coach Jeff Adams said. “We wanted them just to do our basic things, to block it correctly and be aggressive. The offensive line got better again. I thought Troy Benfield pulled with some aggression. We’re trying to get him caught up to be the next Quincy Daniels, and it’s taking a little bit of time, but he’s starting to get more aggressive. … The kids are starting to get a little confidence, and that was probably the best thing I saw.”

