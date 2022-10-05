OROFINO — Colyn Goeckner notched three scores — all on runs — and piled up 137 rushing yards on 11 carries last Friday night, Sept. 30. That was partly due to Grangeville’s offensive line, as blockers including Troy Benefield had strong nights against the depleted hosts. Adding in a touchdown run by Clay Weckman and two touchdown passes from Cody Klement to Carter Mundt, the Bulldogs beat Orofino 40-0 and moved one step closer to securing a playoff spot.
“We kind of made it hard on our kids for this game,” Bulldogs head coach Jeff Adams said. “We wanted them just to do our basic things, to block it correctly and be aggressive. The offensive line got better again. I thought Troy Benfield pulled with some aggression. We’re trying to get him caught up to be the next Quincy Daniels, and it’s taking a little bit of time, but he’s starting to get more aggressive. … The kids are starting to get a little confidence, and that was probably the best thing I saw.”
He said Goeckner played well on defense in addition to his standout performance running the ball, and he pointed out a landslide of turnovers that buried Orofino’s chances, including three fumbles recovered by Thayn Williams and two interceptions by Jaden Legaretta.
Next up for Grangeville is a home game Oct. 7 against St. Maries, which has not won a game during a brutal schedule so far.
“Their schedule has been incredibly tough,” Adams said, “and I don’t care about their record. St. Maries brings it when they play Grangeville, and it’s going to be a whopper of a game. It will be extremely physical. They’re going to run the sniffer to try to get four yards in a cloud of dust and eat up the clock. They’re big and physical and we’re small and physical, so it’s going to be interesting. But if we can win it we’re guaranteed second place in the Central Idaho League, and that should secure us a state game, and it would move us one win closer to another league title.”
