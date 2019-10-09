GRANGEVILLE — Neil Walstad — known around town chiefly as a smokejumper — has long been one of the main men at Grangeville Golf and Country Club, where members honored him with a “pre-memorial” tournament last weekend, Oct. 5-6.
He chuckled about the name of the event when the Free Press asked him how it went, and said, “we had a great tournament and a good turnout.”
“I enjoyed it,” he said. His team “didn’t do worth a darn, but we had a jumper crew out there that had a lot of fun. It was a real nice gesture on the part of the club.”
The No. 4 hole featured a parachute dummy hung up in a tree. “I thought that was hilarious,” Walstad said. “It brought back a lot of memories. I got hung up in trees numerous times. I thought that was funnier than heck, though.”
The Walstad Prememorial Tournament is planned as an annual event in recognition of his long-time involvement with the club and its facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.