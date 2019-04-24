GRANGEVILLE – Golfers are organizing for another season at Grangeville Country Club, with three mens league events coming up. On May 1, the league will hold its team draft. On May 8 will be a team scramble, and league play begins May 15. League play continues through July. Cost is $50 to join the men’s association plus greens fees. Contact Steve Fry, 208-983-1299, to sign up or for more information.

