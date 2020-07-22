Grangeville Country Club
Mens League Week 10 (July 15)
First flight: Gross: Shane Wood 37. Net: Max Beach 34.
Second flight: Gross: Jim Schmidt 40. Net: Dave Wimer 36½.
Third flight: Gross: Reece Wimer 39. Net: Terry Wood 33.
Fourth flight: Gross: Rodney Barger 47. Net: Joey Jones 32.
Long drive: Tyke Trogdon, Rodney Barger.
Long putt: Craig Spencer 7-6, Tyler Harrington 18-5.
KP: Al Chenoweth 21-10, Rockey Howe 7-11.
Ladies League
Tuesday Twilight (July 14)
First flight: Gross: Kim Schmidt. Net: Teresa Groom.
Second flight: Gross: Susan Brown. Net: Diane Balch.
Chip-in: Kim Schmidt.
Thursday Morning (July 16)
First flight: Gross: Jody Gordon. Net: Lyndie McNab.
Second flight: Gross: Julie Hauger. Net: Lynn Sonnen.
9-Holes: Net: Teresa Groom.
