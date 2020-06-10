Grangeville Country Club
Mens League:
Week 3 (June 3)
First flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 34. Net: Marty Willis 34.
Second flight: Gross: Jim Schmidt 39. Net: Skip Hall 35, Justin DeFord 35.
Third flight: Gross: Dan Lustig 45. Net: Rocky Howe 37, Eric Kantner 37.
Fourth flight: Gross: Terry Wood 46. Net: Earl Musick 34.
Long drive: Cooper Wright, Rick Northrup.
Long putt: Jim Schmidt 13-10, Don Fluharty 22-4.
KP: Steve Higgins 5-7, Justin DeFord 15-0.
Ladies League:
Tuesday Twilight (June 2)
First flight: Gross: Terrie Helmich. Net: Val Stone.
Secon flight: Gross: Lynn Sonnen. Net: Susan Brown.
Wednesday Morning (June 3)
First flight: Gross: Cindy Hall. Net: Terrie Helmich.
Second flight: Gross: Julie Hauger. Net: Teresa Groom.
Birdie: Cindy Hall.
