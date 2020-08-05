Grangeville Country Club
Walt Luman Memorial (July 31-Aug. 2)
Overall: Gross: Jason Huff / Cooper Wright 132. Net: Cody Northrup / Dave Jones 120.
First Flight: Gross: Travis Gibbens / Lucio Morales 136; Greg Tathem / Greg Stone 142. Net: Marty Willis / Allen Willis 131; John Manyon / Jeff Uhling 135.
Second Flight: Gross: Jeff Blackmer / Jim Schmidt 145; Dave Edwards / Chad Edwards 153. Net: Steve Higgins / Skip Hall 134; Max Beach / Reece Wimer 134.
Third Flight: Gross: Rob Hays / Kyle Hays 154; Adam Uptmor / Alex Jensen 156. Net: Eddie Taylor / Robert Whorton 128; Mark Vanderwall / Chad Hill 128.
Fourth Flight: Gross: Eric Kantner / Justin Pappani 170; Dan Lustig / Andy McNab 173. Net: Ryan Aiken / Kevin Cleveland 130; Trevor Carver / JR Jenks 130.
Men’s League
Week 5 make-up (July 29)
First flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 33. Net: Steve Higgins 32.
Second flight: Gross: Jim Church 40. Net: Dennis Tracy 34.
Third flight: Gross: Dan Lustig 45. Net: Mike Wilsey 36½.
Fourth flight: Gross: Terry Wood 44. Net: Cody Northrup 34½.
Long drive: Greg Stone, Chet Ferguson.
Long putt: Jim Church 13-2, Neil Walstad 3-5.
KP: Skip Hall 30-2, Eric Kantner 20-6.
Women’s League
Tuesday Twilight (July 28)
First gross: Lynn Sonnen. Net: Teresa Groom.
Chip-in: Lynn Sonnen.
Thursday Morning (July 30)
18 Holes
First Flight: Gross: Jody Gordon. Net: Lynda Williams.
Second Flight: Gross: Julie Hauger. Net: Lynn Sonnen.
9 Holes: Net: Teresa Groom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.