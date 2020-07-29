Grangeville Country Club
Men’s League
Week 1 make-up (July 22)
First flight: Gross: Shane Wood 36. Net: Jeff Blackmer 33.
Second flight: Gross: Jim Schmidt 39. Net: Jerry Brehmer 34.
Third flight: Gross: Ed Eckert 40. Net: Rocky Howe 34.
Fourth flight: Gross: Rodney Barger 47. Net: Joey Jones 33.
Long drive: Kelcey Edwards, Rocky Howe.
Long putt: Jerry Brehmer 15-4, Dan Lustig 12-6.
KP: Marty Willis 21-7, Justin DeFord 25-1.
Ladies’ League
Tuesday Twilight (July 21)
First flight: Gross: Terri Helmich. Net: Kim Schmidt.
Second flight: Gross: Lynn Sonnen. Net: Teresa Groom.
Thursday Special Nonleague
Guest Day (July 23)
Teams: First gross: Kim Schmidt and Susan Brown. First net: Linda Williams and Julie Hauger.
Long putt: Lyndie McNab. Accuracy: Susan Brown. Chip-In: Susan Brown.
