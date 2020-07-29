Grangeville Country Club

Men’s League

Week 1 make-up (July 22)

First flight: Gross: Shane Wood 36. Net: Jeff Blackmer 33.

Second flight: Gross: Jim Schmidt 39. Net: Jerry Brehmer 34.

Third flight:  Gross: Ed Eckert 40. Net: Rocky Howe 34.

Fourth flight: Gross: Rodney Barger 47. Net: Joey Jones 33.

Long drive: Kelcey Edwards, Rocky Howe.

Long putt: Jerry Brehmer 15-4, Dan Lustig 12-6.

KP: Marty Willis 21-7, Justin DeFord 25-1.

Ladies’ League

Tuesday Twilight (July 21)

First flight: Gross: Terri Helmich. Net: Kim Schmidt.

Second flight: Gross: Lynn Sonnen. Net: Teresa Groom.

Thursday Special Nonleague

Guest Day (July 23)

Teams: First gross: Kim Schmidt and Susan Brown. First net: Linda Williams and Julie Hauger.

Long putt: Lyndie McNab. Accuracy: Susan Brown. Chip-In: Susan Brown.

