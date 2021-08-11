Women’s League
Tuesday Night (Aug. 3)
Back 9 scramble.
First flight (teams of three): 1, Jess Willis, Amy Wright, and Becky Higgins; 2, Teresa Groom, Terrie Helmich, and Cindy Hall.
Second flight (teams of two): 1, Terra Hill and Julie Hauger.
Men’s League (Aug. 4)
First flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 36. Net: Jeremy Pettinger 34.
Second flight: Gross: Dave Wimer 42. Net: Chad Hill 37, Skip Hall 37.
Third flight: Gross: Eric Kantner 33. Net: Justin DeFord 32.
Fourth flight: Gross: Eric Smith 50, Pat Sullivan 50. Net: Tyler Bransford 36.
Long drive: Cooper Wright, Mark Garrity.
Long putt: Max Beach 5-10, Justin DeFord 26-5.
KP: Al Chenoweth 10-2, Ed Eckert 54-7.
Teams (final): 1, Inland cellular 100; 2, Les Schwab Tire 97.5; 3, Mountain View Dentistry 95.5; 4, Idaho Forest Group 95; 5, State Farm Insurance 93; 6, Cash & Carry Foods 92.5; 7, Apex Investment Advisors 87; 8, Idaho County Light & Power 86.5; 9, The Tire Guy 83.5; 10, Blackmer Funeral Home 82.5; 11, Idaho Country Properties 79.5.
Walt Luman Tournament
Aug. 7-8
Overall: Gross: Jason Huff & Cooper Wright 131. Net: Dave Jones & Joe Jones 116.
First flight: Gross: Dan Masterton & Bryan Chase 137. Lucio Morales & Travis Gibbens 138. Net: Allen Willis & Marty Willis 133. Matt Dame & Jeremy Pettinger 138.
Second flight: Gross: Reece Wimer & Adam Uptmor 152. Dave Edwards & Chad Edwards 154. Net: Max Beach & Craig Spencer 130. Steve Higgins & Skip Hall 134.
Third flight: Gross: Jim Schmidt & Jim Church 158. Jerime Zimmerman & Jeff Adams 162. Net: Max Cawley & Alex Cawley 130. Larry Turcott & Rob Whorton 133.
Fourth flight: Gross: Dan Lustig & Eric Lustig 174. Justin DeFord & Alex Jensen 174. Net: Andy McNab & Neil Walstad 127. Mike Wilsey & Rick Northrup 127.
