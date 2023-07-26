Men’s League
Wednesday Night (Week 9, July 19)
Men's League
Wednesday Night (Week 9, July 19)
First flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 32. Net: Steve Clark 31.
Second flight: Gross: Alex Cawley 40. Net: Cody Edwards 34.
Third flight: Gross: Dennis Tracy 41. Net: Mark Vanderwall 33.
Fourth flight: Gross: Earl Musick 45. Net: Joe Wellard 33.
Long drive: Allen Willis, Rick Northrup.
Long putt: Tim Johnson 8-7, Rocky Howe 8-1.
KP: Marty Willis 10-10, Jerry Brehmer 18-1.
Women’s League
Tuesday Night (July 18)
First gross: Lois Geary. First net: Kristy Brinkerhoff. Second net: Loretta Harper.
Chipins: Kristy Brinkerhoff.
Thursday Morning (July 20)
First net: Lois Geary.
