Grangeville Country Club
Mens League
July 1
Cancelled.
Ladies League
Tuesday Twilight (June 30)
First flight: Gross: Teresa Groom. Net: Val Stone.
Wednesday Morning (July 1)
First flight: Net: Terrie Helmich.
Second flight: Gross: Susan Brown. Net: Diane Balch.
(0) comments
