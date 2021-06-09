Grangeville Country Club
Men’s League (Week 3, June 2)
First flight: Gross: Matt Dame 34. Net: Jeff Blackmer 31.
Second flight: Gross: Mark Vanderwall 40. Net: Jim Church 33, Chad Hill 33.
Third flight: Gross: Justin Pappani 41. Net: Don Fluharty 33.
Fourth flight: Gross: Dave Jones 42. Net: Joey Jones 29.
Long drive: Cooper Wright, Russ Lindsley.
Long putt: Greg Stone 6-6.
KP: Jeff Blackmer 0-4. Justin Pappani 43-4.
Women’s League
Tuesday Night (May 18)
Teams: 1, Lois Geary and Kim Schmidt; 2, Michelle Barger and Terra Hill; 3, Lynn Sonnen and Julie Hauger.
(May 25)
Rained out, but played mid-week.
First flight: 1, Lois Geary and Kim Schmidt; 2, Val Stone and Susan Brown.
Second flight: 1, Terrie Helmich and Cindy Hall; 2, Erin Grinde and Michelle Windsor.
(June 1)
First flight: 1, Kim Schmidt and Amy Wright; 2, Val Stone and Joyce Vessey.
Second flight: 1, Terrie Helmich and Cindy Hall; 2, Jess Willis and Becky Higgins.
Friday Night Couples (June 4)
Teams: 1, Lois Geary and Kelsey Edwards; 2, Lyndie and Andy McNab.
Tee time for June 11 is 6:00 p.m.
