Grangeville Country Club
Mens League
Week 6 (June 24)
First flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 35. Net: Al Willis 34, Marty Willis 34.
Second flight: Gross: Skip Hall 40. Net: Jim Schmidt 34½.
Third flight: Gross: Justin Pappani 43. Net: Rocky Howe 33.
Fourth flight: Gross: Terry Wood 47. Net: Tyler Nelson 34½.
Long drive: Steve Higgins, Zach Hasenoerhl.
Long putt: Steve Higgins 8-9, Rocky Howe 5-5.
KP: Steve Clark 36-8.
Ladies League
Tuesday Twilight (June 23)
First flight: Gross: Val Stone. Net: Kim Schmidt.
Second flight: Gross: Teresa Groom. Net: Lynn Sonnen.
Chip-In: Lynn Sonnen.
Thursday Morning (June 25)
First flight: Gross: Lynda Williams. Net: Terrie Helmich.
Second flight: Gross: Julie Hauger. Net: Lynn Sonnen.
9 Holes: Net: Teresa Groom.
Birdie: Terrie Helmich.
Chip-In: Teresa Groom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.