Grangeville Country Club
Mens League (July 8)
First flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 34. Net: Jeff Blackmer 32.
Second flight: Gross: Mark Vanderwall 43, Jim Schmidt 43. Net: Jeremy Zimmerman 35, Dan Lustig 35.
Third flight: Gross: Justin DeFord 44. Net: Eric Kantner 34, Justin Pappani 34.
Fourth flight: Gross: Dick Geary 49. Net: Terry Wood 37.
Long drive: Marty Willis, Rod Barger.
Long putt: Jim Church 13-8, Andy McNab 9-6.
KP: Steve Higgins 5-0, Eric Kantner 6-10.
Ladies League
Tuesday Twilight (July 7)
First flight: Gross: Kim Schmidt. Net: Terri Helmich.
Second flight: Gross: Teresa Groom. Net: Lynn Sonnen.
Thursday Morning (July 9)
First flight: Gross: Terri Helmich. Net: Kim Schmidt.
Second flight: Gross: Teresa Groom. Net: Lynn Sonnen.
Notables: Teresa Groom (birdie, chip-in) and Terri Helmich (chip-in).
