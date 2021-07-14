Grangeville Country Club

Men’s League

Week #8 (July 7)

First flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 37. Net: Max Beach 36.

Second flight: Gross: Steve Higgins 41. Net: Skip Hall 35.

Third flight: Gross: Jerry Brehmer 44. Net: Andy McNab 33.

Fourth flight: Gross: Rick Northrup 46. Net: Joe Jones 30.

Long Drive: Marty Willis, Rick Northrup.

Long Putt: Jeremy Pettinger 10-5, Jeff Lindsley 6-10.

KP: Max Beach 19-5, Justin Pappani 13-11.

Women’s League

Tuesday Night (July 6)

Two-person Best Ball front nine.

First flight: 1, Jessaca Willis and Amy Wright; 2, Val Stone and Susan Brown.

Second flight: 1, Teresa Groom and Cindy Hall; 2, Terra Hill and Deb DeKay.

Birdies: Amy Wright 2, Val Stone.

