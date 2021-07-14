Grangeville Country Club
Men’s League
Week #8 (July 7)
First flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 37. Net: Max Beach 36.
Second flight: Gross: Steve Higgins 41. Net: Skip Hall 35.
Third flight: Gross: Jerry Brehmer 44. Net: Andy McNab 33.
Fourth flight: Gross: Rick Northrup 46. Net: Joe Jones 30.
Long Drive: Marty Willis, Rick Northrup.
Long Putt: Jeremy Pettinger 10-5, Jeff Lindsley 6-10.
KP: Max Beach 19-5, Justin Pappani 13-11.
Women’s League
Tuesday Night (July 6)
Two-person Best Ball front nine.
First flight: 1, Jessaca Willis and Amy Wright; 2, Val Stone and Susan Brown.
Second flight: 1, Teresa Groom and Cindy Hall; 2, Terra Hill and Deb DeKay.
Birdies: Amy Wright 2, Val Stone.
