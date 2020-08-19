Women’s League
Tuesday Twilight (Aug. 11)
First flight: Gross: Kim Schmidt. Net: Terrie Helmich.
Second flight: Gross: Lynn Sonnen. Net: Teresa Groom.
Thursday Morning (Aug. 13)
First flight: Gross: Jody Gordon. Net: Terri Helmich.
Second flight: Gross: Teresa Groom. Net: Pat Cash.
2020 President’s Cup (Aug. 16)
Gross: Jeff Blackmer 77. Greg Stone 78.
Net: Adam Uptmor 68. Dennis Tracy 70. Dave Wimer 72. Justin DeFord 72.
Overall champion: Adam Uptmor + Jeff Blackmer (tie).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.