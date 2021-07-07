Grangeville Country Club

Men’s League (Week 7, June 30)

First Flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 35, Adam Uptmor 35. Net: Max Beach 29.

Second Flight: Gross: Steve Higgins 36. Net: Skip Hall 33, David Wimer 33.

Third Flight: Gross: Chuck Curley 44. Net: Steve Snyder 35.

Fourth Flight: Gross: Earl Musick 48. Net: Joe Jones 37, Tyler Bransford 37, Joe Wellard 37.

Long Drive: Tyke Trogdon, Justin Pappani.

Long Putt: Allen Willis 3-8; Don Fluharty 6-1.

KP: Steve Clark 11-3.

Women’s League

Tuesday Night (June 29)

Skins back nine (16 players): Amy Wright 4, Lois Geary 1, Michelle Barger 1. They earned an extra point for their teams.

