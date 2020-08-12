Grangeville Country Club
Men’s League (Aug. 5)
First flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 36. Net: Allen Chenoweth 32½.
Second flight: Gross: Jim Schmidt 41. Net: Jim Church 38.
Third flight: Gross: Ed Eckert 40. Net: Jerry Brehmer 40.
Fourth flight: Gross: Joey Jones 53. Net: Dave Jones 40½.
Long drive: Marty Willis, Eric Kantner.
Long putt: Curt Brimacomb 10-1, Neil Walstad 9-10, Rodney Barger 9-10.
KP: Steve Higgins 54-0.
Teams: 1, Inland Cellular 93; 2, E.K. Riley Investments 85; 3, Cash & Carry 82; 4, Blackmer Funeral Home 81; 5, State Farm Insurance 80; 6, Idaho County Light & Power 68; 7t, Les Schwab Tire 65; 7t, Mountain View Dentistry 65; 9, The Tire Guy 52; 10, Idaho Forest Group 44.
Ladies’ League
Tuesday Twilight (Aug. 4)
First flight: Gross: Val Stone. Net: Kim Schmidt.
Second flight: Gross: Susan Brown. Net: Teresa Groom.
Chip-ins: Susan Brown, Val Stone.
Thursday Morning (Aug. 6)
First flight: Gross: Jody Gordon. Net: Lynda Williams.
Second flight: Gross: Julie Hauger. Net: Lynn Sonnen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.