Grangeville Country Club
Women’s League (May 25-27)
Tuesday Night: Rained out.
Thursday Morning
First flight: Gross: Lyndie McNab. Net: Loretta Harper.
Second flight: Gross: Terrie Helmich. Net: Julie Hauger.
Notables: Jodi Gordon (birdie), Lynn Sonnen (chip-in).
Men’s League (May 19)
Week 1: Rained out.
Men’s League (May 26)
Week 2: First flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 37. Net: Jeff Blackmer 35. Second flight: Gross: Skip Hall 40. Net: Brian Higgins 33. Third flight: Gross: Ed Eckert 43. Net: Dan Lustig 35. Fourth flight: Gross: Rick Northrup 47. Net: Joey Jones 33.
Long drive: Jerime Zimmerman.
Long putt: Jerry Brehmer 2-5; Andy McNab 9-1.
KP: Ed Eckert 6-0.
