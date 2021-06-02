Grangeville Country Club

Women’s League (May 25-27)

Tuesday Night: Rained out.

Thursday Morning

First flight: Gross: Lyndie McNab. Net: Loretta Harper.

Second flight: Gross: Terrie Helmich. Net: Julie Hauger.

Notables: Jodi Gordon (birdie), Lynn Sonnen (chip-in).

Men’s League (May 19)

Week 1: Rained out.

Men’s League (May 26)

Week 2: First flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 37. Net: Jeff Blackmer 35. Second flight: Gross: Skip Hall 40. Net: Brian Higgins 33. Third flight: Gross: Ed Eckert 43. Net: Dan Lustig 35. Fourth flight: Gross: Rick Northrup 47. Net: Joey Jones 33.

Long drive: Jerime Zimmerman.

Long putt: Jerry Brehmer 2-5; Andy McNab 9-1.

KP: Ed Eckert 6-0.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments