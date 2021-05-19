Grangeville Country Club
Men’s League Team Scramble (May 12)
Teams: 1, Apex Investment Advisors –6; 2, Cash and Carry Foods –5; 3t, Idaho Forest Group –4; 3t, Mountain View Dentistry –4; 5t, The Tire Guy –3; 5t, State Farm Insurance –3; 5t, Les Schwab Tire –3; 5t, Inland Cellular –3; 9, Blackmer Funeral Home –2; 10, Idaho Count Light & Power –1; Idaho Country Properties (Did Not Compete).
Women’s League (May 13)
First flight: Gross: Lynda Williams. Net: Lyndie McNab. Second Flight: Gross: Julie Hauger. Net: Diane Balch. Notables: (chip-ins) Pat Cash, Susan Brown.
