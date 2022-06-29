Grangeville Country Club
Men’s League (June 22)
First Flight: Gross: Steve Higgins 32. Net: Max Beach 34. Second Flight: Gross: Steve Clark 40. Net: Dave Wimer 37, Bryan Higgins 37. Third Flight: Gross: Justin DeFord 44. Net: Rick Northrup 32. Fourth Flight: Gross: Eric Smith 49. Net: Joe Wellerd 36.
Long drive: Shane Wood, Rick Northrup.
Long putt: Chad Hill 6-7; Wendell Thomas 2-10.
KP: Shane Wood 12-5; Chris Wagner 2-9.
Women’s League
Thursday (June 24)
First Flight: Gross: Kim Schmidt. Net: Loretta Harper.
Second Flight: Gross: Teresa Groom. Net: Lynn Sonnen.
Birdies: Lois Geary.
Tuesday (June 21)
First Flight: Gross: Lois Geary. Net: Kristy Brinkerhoff. Second Flight: Gross: Jeannie Stewart. Net: Lynn Sonnen.
Thursday (June 16)
First Flight: Net: Lois Geary.
Second Flight: Net: Loretta Harper.
Birdies: Lois Geary.
Chip-Ins: Cindy Hall, Lynn Sonnen.
