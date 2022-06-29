Grangeville Country Club

Men’s League (June 22)

First Flight: Gross: Steve Higgins 32. Net: Max Beach 34. Second Flight: Gross: Steve Clark 40. Net: Dave Wimer 37, Bryan Higgins 37. Third Flight: Gross: Justin DeFord 44. Net: Rick Northrup 32. Fourth Flight: Gross: Eric Smith 49. Net: Joe Wellerd 36.

Long drive: Shane Wood, Rick Northrup.

Long putt: Chad Hill 6-7; Wendell Thomas 2-10.

KP: Shane Wood 12-5; Chris Wagner 2-9.

Women’s League

Thursday (June 24)

First Flight: Gross: Kim Schmidt. Net: Loretta Harper.

Second Flight: Gross: Teresa Groom. Net: Lynn Sonnen.

Birdies: Lois Geary.

Tuesday (June 21)

First Flight: Gross: Lois Geary. Net: Kristy Brinkerhoff. Second Flight: Gross: Jeannie Stewart. Net: Lynn Sonnen.

Thursday (June 16)

First Flight: Net: Lois Geary.

Second Flight: Net: Loretta Harper.

Birdies: Lois Geary.

Chip-Ins: Cindy Hall, Lynn Sonnen.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments