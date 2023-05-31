Grangeville Country Club
Men’s League (Week 1, May 24)
First flight: Gross: Greg Stone 38. Net: Miles Lefebvre 34. Second flight: Gross: Jim Church 43. Net: Tim Johnson 34. Third flight: Gross: Chris Wagner 45. Net: Jim Schmidt 37, Eric Smith 37. Fourth flight: Gross: Rodney Peck 48, Jake Stuber 48. Net: Casey Wilsey 36. Long drive: Cooper Wright, Rodney Peck. Long putt: Greg Stone 7-9, Justin DeFord 47-4. KP: Paul Burlo 6-3, Rodney Peck 15-5.
Women’s League (May 2)
First flight: Gross: Loretta Harper, Lois Geary. Second flight: Gross: Lynn Sonnen. Chip-in: Lois Geary.
