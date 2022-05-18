Grangeville Country Club

Women’s League

Tuesday Night (May 10)

First flight: Gross: Kirstin Jensen. Net: Lois Geary.

Second flight: Net: Erin Grinde.

Thursday Morning (May 12)

First flight: Gross: Loretta Harper. Net: Lynn Sonnen.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments