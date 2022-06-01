Grangeville Country Club
Men’s League (Week 1, May 25)
First flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 35. Net: Jeremy Pettinger 33.
Second flight: Gross: Jim Schmidt 44. Net: Chuck Curley 36.
Third flight: Gross: Chris Wagner 49. Net: Chet Fergason 39.
Fourth flight: Gross: Eric Smith 50. Net: Mike Asker 39.
Long putt: Rodney Peck 22-3; Justin DeFord 27-8.
KP: Cooper Wright 11-4.
Teams: 1, Apex Investment Advisors 10; 2t, Cash & Carry Foods 9.5; 2t, Idaho County Light & Power 9.5; 2t, The Pro Shop 9.5; 2t, Les Schwab Tire 9.5; 6t, Blackmer Funeral Home 8.5; 6t, Blue Fox Theater 8.5; 6t, Idaho Forest Group 8.5; 6t, Inland Cellular 8.5; 9, State Farm Insurance 8; 10, Wright Law Group (bye).
Women’s League
Tuesday Twilight (May 24)
First flight: Gross: Val Stone 51. Net: Sam Stults 37.
Second flight: Gross: Kristy Brinkerhoff 57. Net: Lynn Sonnen 39.
Chip-ins: Cindy Hall.
Thursday Morning (May 26)
First flight: Gross: Cindy Hall. Net: Lois Geary.
Second flight: Gross: Peggy Arnzen. Nine: Loretta Harper.
Chip-Ins: Lynda Williams, Lois Geary.
