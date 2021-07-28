Grangeville Country Club

Women’s League

Tuesday Night (July 20)

Chapman flight front nine: 1, Amy Wright and Jess Willis; 2, Terrie Helmich and Cindy Hall; 3, Lois Geary and Kim Schmidt.

Regular play flight front nine: 1, Susan Brown; 2, Becky Higgins; 3, Lynn Sonnen.

Chip-in: Lois Geary.

Wednesday Morning (July 21)

First flight: Gross: Lynda Williams. Net: Jody Gordon.

Second flight: Gross: Terrie Helmich. Net: Lynn Sonnen.

Chip-in: Terrie Helmich.

Birdie: Terrie Helmich.

Men’s League

Week 10 (July 21)

First flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 37. Net: Jeremy Pettinger 34.

Second flight: Gross: Steve Higgins 40. Net: Skip Hall 34.

Third flight: Gross: Justin Pappani 34. Net: Mike Wilsey 34.

Fourth flight: Gross: Rick Northrup 45. Net: Joe Wellard 34.

Long drive: Tyke Trogdon, Joe Jones.

Long putt: Bryan Higgins 22-9, Joe Jones 9-2.

KP: Adam Uptmor 17-6, Terry Wood 38-1.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments