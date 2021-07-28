Grangeville Country Club
Women’s League
Tuesday Night (July 20)
Chapman flight front nine: 1, Amy Wright and Jess Willis; 2, Terrie Helmich and Cindy Hall; 3, Lois Geary and Kim Schmidt.
Regular play flight front nine: 1, Susan Brown; 2, Becky Higgins; 3, Lynn Sonnen.
Chip-in: Lois Geary.
Wednesday Morning (July 21)
First flight: Gross: Lynda Williams. Net: Jody Gordon.
Second flight: Gross: Terrie Helmich. Net: Lynn Sonnen.
Chip-in: Terrie Helmich.
Birdie: Terrie Helmich.
Men’s League
Week 10 (July 21)
First flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 37. Net: Jeremy Pettinger 34.
Second flight: Gross: Steve Higgins 40. Net: Skip Hall 34.
Third flight: Gross: Justin Pappani 34. Net: Mike Wilsey 34.
Fourth flight: Gross: Rick Northrup 45. Net: Joe Wellard 34.
Long drive: Tyke Trogdon, Joe Jones.
Long putt: Bryan Higgins 22-9, Joe Jones 9-2.
KP: Adam Uptmor 17-6, Terry Wood 38-1.
