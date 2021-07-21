Grangeville Country Club

Women’s League

Tuesday Night (July 13)

Two-person best ball back nine.

First flight: 1, Becky Higgins/Amy Wright; 2, Lois Geary/Loretta Harper.

Second flight: 1, Jeanie Stewart/Sam Stults; 2, Kim Schmidt/Teresa Groom.

Birdies: Amy Wright 3.

Men’s League

Week Nine (July 14)

First flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 38. Net: Jeremy Pettinger 35.

Second flight: Gross: Steve Higgins 40. Net: Steve Clark 33.

Third flight: Gross: Jerry Brehmer 39. Net: Tim Johnson 35, Rocky Howe 35.

Fourth flight: Gross: Joe Jones 45. Net: Pat Sullivan 32.

Long drive: Matt Dame.

Long putt: Chad Hill 15-1.

KP: Jim Schmidt 18-8.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments