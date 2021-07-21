Grangeville Country Club
Women’s League
Tuesday Night (July 13)
Two-person best ball back nine.
First flight: 1, Becky Higgins/Amy Wright; 2, Lois Geary/Loretta Harper.
Second flight: 1, Jeanie Stewart/Sam Stults; 2, Kim Schmidt/Teresa Groom.
Birdies: Amy Wright 3.
Men’s League
Week Nine (July 14)
First flight: Gross: Cooper Wright 38. Net: Jeremy Pettinger 35.
Second flight: Gross: Steve Higgins 40. Net: Steve Clark 33.
Third flight: Gross: Jerry Brehmer 39. Net: Tim Johnson 35, Rocky Howe 35.
Fourth flight: Gross: Joe Jones 45. Net: Pat Sullivan 32.
Long drive: Matt Dame.
Long putt: Chad Hill 15-1.
KP: Jim Schmidt 18-8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.