Grangeville Country Club
Men’s League
(Week 3, June 8)
First flight: Gross: Greg Stone 34. Net: Max Beach 34.
Second flight: Gross: Dave Wimer 41. Net: Al Chenoweth 35.
Third flight: Gross: Tim Johnson 44. Net: Mike Wilsey 36.
Fourth flight: Gross: Tyler Bransford 49. Net: Casey Wilsey 42.
Long drive: Cooper Wright, Earl Musick.
Long putt: Steve Higgins 15-9, Chet Ferguson 13-4.
KP: Cody Edwards 16-10, Steve Snyder 8-9.
Men’s League
(Week 2, June 1)
First flight: Gross: Jeremy Pettinger 37. Net: Reece Wimer & Max Beach 34.
Second flight: Gross: Chad Hill 44. Net: Dave Wimer & Chuck Curley 38.
Third flight: Gross: Chris Wagner 45. Net: Mike Wilsey 36.
Fourth flight: Gross: Russ Lindsley 49. Net: Tyler Bransford 31.
Long drive: Cooper Wright, Eric Smith.
Long putt: Jeff Blackmer 8-10, Rick Northrup 6-11.
KP: Jeremy Pettinger 19-11, Curt Brimacomb 17-0.
Women’s League
Tuesday Night (May 31)
First flight: Gross: Kirsten Jensen. Net: Cindy Hall.
Second flight: Gross: Loretta Harper. Net: Jeannie Stewart.
Tuesday Night (June 7)
First flight: Gross: Val Stone. Net: Kirsten Jensen.
Second flight: Gross: Erin Grinde. Net: Lynn Sonnen.
Birdies: Val Stone.
Chip-Ins: Erin Grinde.
