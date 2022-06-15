Grangeville Country Club

Men’s League

(Week 3, June 8)

First flight: Gross: Greg Stone 34. Net: Max Beach 34.

Second flight: Gross: Dave Wimer 41. Net: Al Chenoweth 35.

Third flight: Gross: Tim Johnson 44. Net: Mike Wilsey 36.

Fourth flight: Gross: Tyler Bransford 49. Net: Casey Wilsey 42.

Long drive: Cooper Wright, Earl Musick.

Long putt: Steve Higgins 15-9, Chet Ferguson 13-4.

KP: Cody Edwards 16-10, Steve Snyder 8-9.

Men’s League

(Week 2, June 1)

First flight: Gross: Jeremy Pettinger 37. Net: Reece Wimer & Max Beach 34.

Second flight: Gross: Chad Hill 44. Net: Dave Wimer & Chuck Curley 38.

Third flight: Gross: Chris Wagner 45. Net: Mike Wilsey 36.

Fourth flight: Gross: Russ Lindsley 49. Net: Tyler Bransford 31.

Long drive: Cooper Wright, Eric Smith.

Long putt: Jeff Blackmer 8-10, Rick Northrup 6-11.

KP: Jeremy Pettinger 19-11, Curt Brimacomb 17-0.

Women’s League

Tuesday Night (May 31)

First flight: Gross: Kirsten Jensen. Net: Cindy Hall.

Second flight: Gross: Loretta Harper. Net: Jeannie Stewart.

Tuesday Night (June 7)

First flight: Gross: Val Stone. Net: Kirsten Jensen.

Second flight: Gross: Erin Grinde. Net: Lynn Sonnen.

Birdies: Val Stone.

Chip-Ins: Erin Grinde.

